"He's got unbelievable skills to be a successful bowler anywhere in the world" - Ben Stokes praises Ollie Robinson ahead of the 4th IND vs ENG Test 

England Test captain Ben Stokes has hailed Ollie Robinson's mentality while being on the sidelines throughout the ongoing Test series in India so far. The right-arm pacer is being touted to mark his presence in the upcoming fourth Test of the series in Ranchi, scheduled to begin on Friday, February 23.

Robinson was one of the three frontline pacers named by England for the ongoing five-match Test series. While fellow pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have received opportunities in the series, Robinson is still awaiting his chance.

Stokes reserved praise for Robinson's hard work on tour so far and backed him to succeed across all conditions across the world.

"He has worked incredibly hard while he has been out here. And it is tough for someone like Ollie, who's played such a big part in the game over the last two years, where he has not taken part in a game and the stuff he has done away from the game itself has been very good," Stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

He's got unbelievable skills to be a successful bowler anywhere in the world. What we've seen in England is he's very skilful, but we've seen more than that in Pakistan. It's similar but different here, but the skill he possesses, he can find any movement, and his release point is always going to be dangerous," Stokes added.

Stokes further stated that he has held talks with Robinson over waiting for the opportunity, and understood the pacer's plight of missing out on the first three Tests of the series.

"I told him today he has been a great example of doing the right things and waiting your turn if it comes. Not playing the first three Tests can be tough and disappointing. But the way he has cracked on and got his fitness stuff in and not let disappointment get in the way of a potential chance that might come in this series," Stokes said

Robinson, who picked up a five-wicket haul in his first-ever outing against India back in 2021, played the entirety of England's tour of Pakistan in late 2022. He picked up nine wickets across the three-match series and showcased his ability on subcontinent pitches.

"Focusing solely on the result of the game is not the best type of reflection" - Ben Stokes

Bazball faces its biggest test as it finds itself on the ropes following a 2-1 deficit in alien territory. While they found themselves in a similar situation against Australia last year, they were able to make a resounding comeback in home conditions, drawing the five-match Ashes series at 2-2.

What makes matters worse is the margin of defeat in their most recent outing. England were outclassed en route to a 434-run defeat in Rajkot, which marks their second-biggest loss in Test cricket in terms of runs. Several questions have been raised against England's approach by fans and pundits alike.

"You can have a good game and lose, and a bad game and win, so reflecting on your performance as an individual is the most important thing to do, rather than reflecting on the result itself. So many things go into a Test match and focusing solely on the result of the game is not the best type of reflection," Stokes said.

"You will have good days and bad days, good games and bad games. Going out there and sticking to the way that we know allows us to play our best cricket is what we constantly focus on. That's what we'll be doing in this game, the next game and other games too," the skipper concluded.

Team India are on the cusp of handing Stokes his first series loss as Test captain, as the hosts are only one win away from claiming an unassailable lead and winning their 17th consecutive home Test series.

