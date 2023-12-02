Cricket

"He's a guy that keeps coming at you"- AB de Villiers believes Jasprit Bumrah will have a huge impact during IND vs SA Test series

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Dec 02, 2023 19:48 IST
2nd Test: South Africa v India - Day 4
Jasprit Bumrah will once again be India's trump card in SA Tests (P.C.:Getty)

Former South African captain and legendary batter AB de Villiers believes Jasprit Bumrah is one Indian bowler that the Proteas need to be careful about during the upcoming Test series beginning in Centurion on December 26.

De Villers believes Bumrah will be the leader and the spearhead of India's pace attack in their quest to win the Test series on South African soil for the first time. He also recalled his encounter with Bumrah and also how the pacer fared in his two tours to South Africa.

Here's what AB de Villiers was quoted as saying by India Today about Jasprit Bumrah:

"Bumrah is definitely the leader of the pack. He's a guy that keeps coming at you. Never stops. He's got all the skills. He kept us very busy in the last series we played in South Africa."

Jasprit Bumrah is the perfect bowler for South African conditions: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers also opened up on how Bumrah will be the idea bowler for South African pitches. He believes the speedster can make the most out of the bounce and the seam movement available.

On this, De Villiers stated:

"He's the perfect bowler for those conditions, angling it into the stumps and then just moving it either way from there. He's a handful, and, he's gonna keep the South African batters busy. The whole of the Indian bowling attack is the biggest threat for South Africa."

Interestingly, AB de Villiers was Bumrah's maiden Test wicket when the latter made his debut in Cape Town back in 2018.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
