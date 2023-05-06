"He's a guy that lived a hundred lives" - Robert Key remembers the late Shane Warne

England Men's Cricket's managing director Robert Key has recalled playing against the late Shane Warne. Key described the late Victorian's personality as 'infectious'.

Warne passed away due to a heart attack in March 2022, shocking the entire cricketing fraternity. The leg spinner played an instrumental role in Australia's dominance for over a decade. With 708 Test scalps, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Robert Key suggested that the Aussie great set an example for everybody as he aimed to make the most of every opportunity.

"You'd meet him for a game of golf and the first thing he'd do is ask you to play tomorrow. He's always looking for ways to make the most out of every opportunity. He's a guy that, because of who he was, lived a hundred lives in the one that he had, and that's so infectious. And that's what people want to follow," he said.

The 145-Test veteran was also a special figure at the Hampshire County Cricket Club and for the Rajasthan Royals. He captained and coached the Royals to the title in the inaugural season of the IPL.

Shane Warne had his most Test wickets against England

Incidentally, the leg-spinner enjoyed the most success in red-ball cricket against England, delivering several match-defining performances. In 36 Tests, the Victorian picked up 195 scalps at 23.21 with 11 fifers and four 10-wicket hauls.

His delivery to dismiss Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes series is known as the 'Ball of the Century', given the sublime turn it produced. The Victorian ended his international career after the 2006-07 Ashes series as Australia dismantled England 5-0. He finished the series with 23 scalps at 30.35.

Alongside the wrist-spinner, Damien Martyn and Glenn McGrath also retired from top-level cricket after the series.

