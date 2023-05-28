"He’s had a lot of success against us in recent times" - James Anderson on Steve Smith

Veteran England seamer James Anderson admitted that Australian great Steve Smith has plenty of success against them in recent times. The 40-year-old reasoned that England have been guilty of preparing a bit too much to get wickets and highlights the need for change in the 2023 Ashes.

Smith has an outstanding Test record in England, averaging 59.55 in 30 innings with six centuries. The former Australian captain was England's chief nemesis in the 2019 leg as he mustered 774 runs in four Tests at 110 to help the tourists retain the Ashes urn.

Seven innings for 774 runs at an average of 110.57, including three tons and three fifties. Highest score of 211.



Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Lancashire bowler said:

"I never really like singling anyone out, but he’s had a lot of success against us in recent times. Maybe in the past we’ve actually gone overboard in thinking of ways to get people out."

Anderson believes freedom to batters and without having worrying about the bowler have worked wonders for England in the past one year.

"What we’ve done brilliantly in the last 12 months is thinking about what we do well. That’s worked particularly well for the batters not worrying about who’s bowling at them, and just really concentrating on their strengths and the areas they can score in."

The 179-Test veteran elaborated on the importance of taking 20 wickets and said:

"It’s the same for the bowlers, I think. There might be the odd fielding position here and there, but generally we’ll focus on us and getting 20 wickets in the game. It’s dangerous to look too much at one player when you come up against a batting line-up like the Australians."

The Englishmen haven't lost a Test series since Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as captain and coach, respectively. England have also lost only two of their last 12 Tests.

"Australia have done it very well" - James Anderson on rotating quick bowlers

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Anderson reflected on fast bowlers' injuries, stating that Pat Cummins has managed his body well despite Test captaincy.

"Australia have done it very well in the past, rotating their quicks. Even now Pat’s captain, with Steve Smith being able to take over the captaincy, I think he’ll still look after his body as much as possible."

Opening up on his own workload during the Ashes, the veteran said playing all five Tests seems unrealistic, adding:

"I’m trying to be realistic. I can’t imagine I get through all five Tests if they are as gruelling as I know Ashes cricket can be. But I’ll prepare for the first Test and whatever happens after that happens, and hopefully I can play a big part."

If England are to regain the Ashes urn, Anderson must come good for them.

