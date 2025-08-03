"He's a lovely off-side player" - Indian legend's massive praise for Akash Deep's maiden fifty on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Akash Deep for his brilliant batting on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval. Deep scored his maiden fifty in the format, carrying on after having walked out as a nightwatchman at number four on the second day.

Ad

While Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored half-centuries as well, Ashwin reckoned Akash Deep's fifty early on gave India the upper hand. He had a vital partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal and set the base for a big total.

"Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar made fifties but we need to appreciate Akash Deep. The start that he gave, it killed England's confidence that they could roll India out," the former all-rounder said on 'Ash ki Baat'. (2:23)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Further, Ashwin praised the Indian pacer for his raw batting talent. He highlighted that Deep has a solid defense and is a lovely off-side player who can strike the ball well. The right-hander made 66 runs off 94 balls and hit 12 boundaries in his crucial knock.

"Akash Deep has raw batting talent. In Australia as well he helped avoid the follow-on and batted well. He's got a solid defense and he can actually strike the mean ball. He is a lovely off-side player, doesn't have a problem with the short ball. It took England a lot of time to realize he doesn't like the ball angling in. That has been a problem with England's bowling line-up," Ashwin added. (4:31)

Ad

India ended with a huge total of 396 in their second innings and set England a target of 374 runs. With the hosts ahead in the series, the visitors would be eager to defend this total and draw level.

Ashwin lauds India all-rounder Washington Sundar for his batting skills

Ravichandran Ashwin also praised India all-rounder Washington Sundar for his batting on Day 3 at The Oval. Sundar scored a quickfire half-century that pushed the visitors' lead past the 350-mark.

Ad

Ashwin reckoned that Sudar could become a full-fledged all-rounder once Ravindra Jadeja's time is done. He lauded Sundar for his power-hitting and batting strength. The left-hander played a key role while batting with the tail.

"Washington has a lot of batting ability and we all know it. He has strength as well and power was in full exhibition. The way he hit the pull shot was fabulous. This is a really good sign. Jadeja has got a few years, but after that, he could be a full fledged all-rounder who could fit into Jadeja's shoes, and that is a massive advantage. With Jadeja at seven, Washington at eight, and Axar at nine for the home season, that is a serious batting line-up," he said. (12:10)

Washington Sundar scored 53 runs off 46 balls. His impressive knock included four and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 115.22. He has been more than handy with the bat, having scored a hundred and four half-centuries in Test cricket so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news