"He’s mentioned it throughout the last couple of weeks" - Andrew McDonald on Steve Smith's desire to open in Tests

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald revealed that Steve Smith has been expressing his desire to open the innings in Test cricket for a couple of weeks now. However, the former all-rounder remains vary of not disrupting a well-drilled batting order in the format.

With David Warner retiring from Test cricket, Cricket Australia are on the lookout for his replacement. While the likes of Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, and Cameron Green, Smith has emerged as a new contender. The former Aussie captain, after the SCG Test against Pakistan, said that he is keen to open.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, McDonald said it's indeed nice for Smith to put his hand up to open the innings. As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, the 42-year-old elaborated on his views:

"He’s mentioned it throughout the last couple of weeks. He’s put his view forward and we will consider all options. He made those [views] public, so we’ll consider all options. It’s nice to have him putting his hand up. I think there were a few others that weren’t putting their hand up. Steve at [number] three or four is pretty appetising also. You’ve got to make sure you’re not removing the strengths of the team in the search to fill a gap also, so there’s a balance within that."

While Smith is a top-order batter, he has never opened in Test cricket. Nevertheless, the veteran averages an astounding 67.08 and 61.51 at No.3 and 4, respectively.

"There’s not another David Warner out there" - Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

McDonald asserted that Australians will sorely miss Warner's ability to put the bowlers under pressure, adding:

"We’ve been lucky in having David Warner and sometimes people that play that way aren’t exactly replaceable. There’s not another David Warner out there. It was fantastic to see the way and the intent he played with [in his final innings]. A small and tricky run chase, that wicket wasn’t easy. But the ability to put pressure back onto the bowler all the time, it was a joy to watch in his final innings."

Australia's two-Test series against the West Indies begins on January 17th in Brisbane.

