"He's the No. 1 in the Pakistan side" - Nathan Lyon on Babar Azam

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is looking forward to the "big challenge" of playing against Pakistan's "No.1 superstar" Babar Azam when the Men in Green tour Down Under for a three-Test series from December 14.

Lyon has got Babar out five times since 2016, with the batter averaging only 43 against the Aussie. In Pakistan's last Test series against Australia, Babar was one of the best visiting batters, scoring a century and a 97. Overall, he has 799 runs from 19 innings at 44.39 against Australia in Tests.

"Babar, firstly, has been a pleasure to play against but he's also been a massive challenge," Lyon told ESPNcricinfo. "He's one of the best batters in the world in my eyes, especially against spin. He's a class player. But think he's a class player against all types of bowling."

"They've got some superstars in the side, and if I'm talking superstars he's the No. 1 in the Pakistan side in my eyes. He played reasonably well out here last time so it's going to be a big challenge for us for sure," he added.

All of Babar's Test performances in Australia have come in losing causes, with Pakistan currently on a 14-match losing streak Down Under.

"I'm proper excited" - Nathan Lyon

The first Test in Perth will be Lyon's first since he had to pull out of the Ashes in England due to injury. He has 496 Test wickets to his name and is just five scalps away from becoming the third Australian and the eighth overall to cross the 500-wicket mark.

"The hunger level for playing Test matches is probably higher than ever, if I'm being honest," Lyon said. "I'm proper excited about it. Love playing in Perth at Optus Stadium. It's going to be a challenge against Pakistan, so it's going to be an exciting battle."

The 36-year-old also said he's had an "exceptional" rehab after injury and is feeling good after playing a few domestic matches.