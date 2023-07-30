"He's official Mr. Inconsistent!"- Top 10 funny memes after Sanju Samson failed in 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Indian batter Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies on Saturday, July 29. In the ODI match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, the talented batter scored only nine runs on his comeback after missing the first ODI.

After being asked to bat first on a sluggish track, openers Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) gave a decent start to India. They started cautiously and then gradually upped the ante towards the end of the first powerplay. They stitched a stable 90-run partnership in 16.5 overs before Gudakesh Motie dismissed Gill to give West Indies their first breakthrough.

In the absence of Virat Kohli in the XI, team management sent Samson in at the No. 3 position. The Kerala-born batter started sensibly and tried to take his time initially to gauge the pace of the pitch and conditions. Samson scored nine runs from 19 balls before he edged a leg-spinner to slip fielder in the 25th over. The ball bounced unevenly and turned a lot, catching the batter in an awkward position.

With chances coming in rarely for Samson in international cricket, fans were disappointed that he could not utilize and make it count. They expressed their reactions on the matter by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of them:

India suffers a 6-wicket loss in 2nd ODI vs West Indies after dismal batting performance

After Sanju Samson's departure in the 25th over, the Indian batting line-up collapsed meekly. They eventually got skittled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (24), Ravindra Jadeja (10), and Shardul Thakur (16) got starts but failed to build on them.

West Indies improved well after their poor batting performance in the previous match and chased down the target comfortably in 36.4 overs and won the contest by 6 wickets.

After the conclusion of the game, India captain Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss and said:

"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to. The wicket played really well, much better than the first game. (Wickets)Barring Shubman, everyone played their shots and found the fielders."

He added:

"Disappointing, but at the same time, many things to learn. (Positives in Kishan and Thakur) The way they played throughout, even Ishan, the way he is timing the ball. You can see he is carrying on his confidence from the IPL. At the same time, even Shardul did well. West Indies batted well, Hope and even the other guy (Carty) played his part."

India and West Indies will square off in the series decider on Tuesday, August 1, in Trinidad.