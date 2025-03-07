"He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty" - Congress leader comes out in support of Mohammed Shami amid Roza controversy

Mohammed Shami has received some criticism for reportedly not observing Roza (fast) in the month of Ramzan, as he was seen sipping a hydration drink during India's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia on Tuesday, March 4. Amid the controversy, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has defended the fast bowler by suggesting that it isn't mandatory to keep a fast while traveling.

Shama emphasized that Shami is bound to get thirsty while competing in a sporting event. She said the player shouldn't be scrutinized for not fasting during a cricket match.

During an interview with ANI, Shama said:

"In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast...It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion."

Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi, All India Muslim Jamat national president and a Muslim cleric, had slammed Mohammed Shami for not observing Roza. Labeling the cricket star a 'criminal' for skipping the fast, he told ANI:

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal...A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people. By not keeping 'Roza', he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."

Meanwhile, Shama Mohamed recently grabbed headlines for a now-deleted tweet on Rohit Sharma. She had commented on his weight and called him the 'most unimpressive Indian captain.'

Shama earned widespread backlash for her remarks. Several former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Congress leader for her comments

Mohammed Shami is India's leading wicket-taker in 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohammed Shami has done an impressive job as the leader of India's pace bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He kicked off the campaign with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, his sixth fifer in the format.

The veteran bowler remained wicketless in the subsequent group matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. He made amends by picking up three wickets in the crucial semifinal clash with Australia.

With eight wickets across four innings, he is the Men in Blue's leading wicket-taker in the edition. India will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

