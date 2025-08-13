"He's rewriting the longevity rulebook" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma climbs to 2nd spot in ICC ODI Rankings for batters

Team India star Rohit Sharma climbed to the No. 2 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters on Wednesday, August 13. The seasoned campaigner moved up one place to claim the second position.

Ad

Sharma currently has 756 points and is only behind Indian opener Shubman Gill, who holds the top spot with 784 points. The other Indian batters in the top 10 included Virat Kohli (4th with 736 points) and Shreyas Iyer (8th with 704 points).

It is worth mentioning that Sharma remains active only in one international format, ODIs. His last appearance for the Men in Blue came during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Under his captaincy, India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC event, ending a 12-year ODI title drought. Sharma amassed 180 runs across five innings at an average of 36 in the edition.

Ad

Trending

Several fans shared posts on social media to express their delight at the 38-year-old claiming the second spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

BLOCKXS.COM @blockxs @mufaddal_vohra Rohit still smashing records

Ad

Sood Saab @SoodSaab11 @mufaddal_vohra Age is just a number for Rohit Sharma. 38 years old and now the No. 2 ranked ODI batter. A master of timing, both with the bat and his career. 🇮🇳🔥

Ad

Mr Shelby @mrshelby101 @mufaddal_vohra From his debut in 2007 to now.....over 11,000 ODI runs later, Rohit isn’t just playing the game… he’s rewriting the longevity rulebook.

Ad

parul shukla (ब्राह्मण ) @Parul94 @CricCrazyJohns The Hitman’s hunger knows no age — at 38, Rohit Sharma is storming up the rankings and eyeing that No.1 spot.

Ad

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Rohit Sharma moves to number two in ICC ODI batters ranking. Waiting for the Australia series. We might have a chance to go to the top.

Ad

Sayantan Bhaumik @CEOBhaumik @mufaddal_vohra I hope 38 year old rohit sharma gets number 1 ranking so that haters mouths get shut.

Ad

Madhav Sharma @HashTagCricket When many believe #RohitSharma has surpassed his prime, he rises to number 2 spot in the ICC ODI rankings. I genuinely believe Hitman can smash any bowling attack in the world and change the complexion of a match in a few overs. A dangerous batsman who is selfless in his

Ad

It is worth noting that Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He drew the curtains on his red-ball career earlier this year in May.

Team India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match away series against Australia. The opening encounter is set to take place in Peth on October 19.

Rohit Sharma recently trained with a former India assistant coach to gear up for his return

Rohit Sharma has commenced his preparations for his cricketing return. The veteran batter kicked off training on Tuesday, August 12. He hit the gym alongside former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Ad

The seasoned campaigner shared a picture from the gym session on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Rohit Sharma's Instagram story.

Nayar worked with Sharma during the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League as well. The swashbuckling batter thanked the coach via an Instagram story after his unbeaten 76-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. He finished with 418 runs from 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news