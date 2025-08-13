"He's rewriting the longevity rulebook" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma climbs to 2nd spot in ICC ODI Rankings for batters

Team India star Rohit Sharma climbed to the No. 2 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters on Wednesday, August 13. The seasoned campaigner moved up one place to claim the second position.
Sharma currently has 756 points and is only behind Indian opener Shubman Gill, who holds the top spot with 784 points. The other Indian batters in the top 10 included Virat Kohli (4th with 736 points) and Shreyas Iyer (8th with 704 points).
It is worth mentioning that Sharma remains active only in one international format, ODIs. His last appearance for the Men in Blue came during the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Under his captaincy, India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC event, ending a 12-year ODI title drought. Sharma amassed 180 runs across five innings at an average of 36 in the edition.
Several fans shared posts on social media to express their delight at the 38-year-old claiming the second spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
It is worth noting that Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He drew the curtains on his red-ball career earlier this year in May.
Team India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match away series against Australia. The opening encounter is set to take place in Peth on October 19.
Rohit Sharma recently trained with a former India assistant coach to gear up for his return
Rohit Sharma has commenced his preparations for his cricketing return. The veteran batter kicked off training on Tuesday, August 12. He hit the gym alongside former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.
The seasoned campaigner shared a picture from the gym session on his Instagram story.
Nayar worked with Sharma during the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League as well. The swashbuckling batter thanked the coach via an Instagram story after his unbeaten 76-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. He finished with 418 runs from 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.28.
