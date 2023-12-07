"He’s still talking about things he wants to achieve" - Steve Smith's manager debunks star batter's retirement rumours after home summer

Star Australian batter Steve Smith's longtime manager Warren Craig has dismissed notions of the former captain retiring from Tests after the upcoming home summer. Craig revealed that the veteran has spoken about more targets to achieve.

With David Warner likely to retire from Test cricket following the forthcoming summer, there have been rumors that his compatriot could be the next to fall in line. The 34-year-old, albeit one of the greatest batters of this generation, hasn't lived up to the expectations in the last two years and will be eyeing some runs.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Craig stated:

"I can debunk that (retirement) at this point in time. He’s still talking about things he wants to achieve.”

It's worth noting that the right-hander has averaged 34 since the end of the last home season, including tours of India and England. He had a prolific home season, which comprised double-hundred against the West Indies in Perth.

While the former skipper had a massive role to play in Australia's World Test Championship final win this summer, he didn't quite come to the party in the 2023 World Cup.

Steve Smith close to joining elite ranks:

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Smith 680 runs shy of 10000 Test runs, the New South Wales cricketer has a massive chance of getting to the landmark this summer. The former skipper also has good numbers against Pakistan and West Indies - Australia's two opponents in the 2024-25 summer.

He averages 54.50 in 12 Tests against Pakistan alongside 981 runs. The right-hander has accumulated 752 runs in 7 Tests against the Caribbean, averaging an astonishing 150.40. The first Test of the summer begins on December 14 against Pakistan in Perth.

Should the right-hander get to 10000 runs, he will join Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh to cross that landmark.

Pakistan are currently playing a practice match against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.