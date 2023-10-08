“He said he had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line” - Pat Cummins shares details of Adam Zampa’s facial injury

Australian captain Pat Cummins has declared lead spinner Adam Zampa fit for their opening match of the 2023 World Cup despite undergoing a swimming mishap a day before the clash. The wrist-spinner suffered a cut to his face due to the accident, as a picture of the same during the practice session went viral.

Zampa remains hugely pivotal to Australia's chances, given he is the only frontline spinner in the squad after Ashton Agar failed to recover from his calf strain. The New South Wales cricketer has a promising record in one-day cricket, claiming 142 wickets in 85 matches at 29.05 with a solitary fifer.

During the pre-match presser on Saturday ahead of facing India, the Aussie captain said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"He swam into the pool wall. He said he had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam into the step in the pool. He's all good, just a bit sore."

Zampa also had a memorable game the last time Australia played in Chennai as the leggie took 4/45 to bowl his side to a 21-run win over the hosts.

"They're like gold" - Pat Cummins on the presence of all-rounders in the side

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cummins also admitted that Australia are extremely lucky to have a wealth of all-rounders in the side as they pick themselves, offering plenty on the field. The 30-year-old added:

"In one-day cricket, more than any of the other formats, you need all-rounders, you've got to try and find 50 overs. We feel really blessed to have people like Cam Green, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis in the side. They're like gold … they genuinely pick themselves from their batting and their bowling is kind of a bonus."

The Men in Yellow already have five 50-over World Cup titles under their belt and will look to add a sixth to their cabinet.