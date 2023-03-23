“He said that I was too senior to him” – Laxman Sivaramakrishnan makes staggering remarks about Rahul Dravid

Former leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan made a staggering claim about Indian head coach Rahul Dravid following the latter's team's 2-1 ODI series defeat against Australia.

The former Indian leg spinner was asked for an opinion when a Twitter user suggested that Australian captain Steve Smith topped his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma when it came to field placement.

The Twitter user wrote on the micro-blogging website:

“Somehow I felt @imkuldeep18 didn't bowl to right field. When Zampa bowled Smith had a very good attacking field set. Again for Agar Smith field setting was perfect.(7 off 3 on side field) Here is where you need experts @LaxmanSivarama1.”

While Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets on a spin-friendly wicket in Chennai, Adam Zampa ended up with four wickets. Ashton Agar also bagged two.

In response, the cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted:

“I offered my services to Rahul Dravid and he said that I was too senior to him, to be working under him-with the spinners.”

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 @trkbins @imkuldeep18 I offered my services to Rahul Dravid and he said that I was too senior to him ,to be working under him-with the spinners . @trkbins @imkuldeep18 I offered my services to Rahul Dravid and he said that I was too senior to him ,to be working under him-with the spinners .

The 57-year-old has represented India in nine Tests and 16 ODIs in the 80s, scalping 16 and 15 wickets, respectively. Sivaramakrishnan, though, has picked up 154 and 37 wickets, respectively, in 76 FC and 33 List A games.

Earlier this month, Dravid included former leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule to work as a spin coach during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Dravid is seven years younger than Sivaramakrishnan.

“You can’t pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats” – Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Suryakumar Yadav

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has questioned the selection committee for including Suryakumar Yadav in the Test and ODI squads based on T20I performance.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don’t segregate Red ball and white ball cricket. Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can’t pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats.”

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don’t segregate Red ball and white ball cricket. Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can’t pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don’t segregate Red ball and white ball cricket. Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can’t pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan continued:

“It requires great ability to be innovative but if that is the only way you play, you will get found out in slightly longer formats, be it 50 overs or Test matches.”

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 It requires great ability to be innovative but if that is the only way you play, you will get found out in slightly longer formats, be it 50 overs or Test matches. Anyway, GOOD MORNING ALL. It requires great ability to be innovative but if that is the only way you play, you will get found out in slightly longer formats, be it 50 overs or Test matches. Anyway, GOOD MORNING ALL.

This remark came after Yadav registered three consecutive golden ducks in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Poll : 0 votes