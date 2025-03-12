“He was scared of even telling Virat Kohli”- Former India coach recalls stunning tale of Varun Chakaravarthy’s debut after 2025 CT heroics

Former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun recalled leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's international debut and the massive difference in confidence from then to now. Arun's remarks came after Varun starred with the ball in India's unbeaten title run in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.

The 33-year-old debuted for India in 2021 when they toured Sri Lanka under makeshift captain Shikhar Dhawan. Varun then played three games in the 2021 T20 World Cup under Virat Kohli, going wicketless throughout the tournament.

His dismal showing led to him being excluded from the Indian side until an impressive 2024 IPL season saw him return to T20Is in October last year.

Talking about Varun's demeanor at the start of his international career, Arun told Indian Express (Via Hindustan Times):

"He definitely looked a bit overawed. He was scared of even telling Virat Kohli what field setting he wanted. He ended up bowling to the field given to him. Look at him now. He is a totally different cricketer. We say cricket at the elite level is 90% mental and Varun stands true for it. He now knows what to do when given the ball. He is setting his own field, because he believes in himself more."

Varun has been spectacular in T20Is since his return to the Indian side last year, picking up 31 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 11.25, including two 5-wicket hauls.

It led to the 33-year-old being picked to the ODI side during the England home series and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

Varun Chakaravarthy finished as India's leading wicket-taker in 2025 Champions Trophy

Varun Chakaravarthy made his presence in the ODI side count in the 2025 Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Varun Chakaravarthy missed out on India's first two games of the 2025 Champions Trophy but wasted no time to leave an impact once picked in the XI. Playing in the side's final Group A clash against New Zealand, the Tamil Nadu spinner finished with outstanding figures of 5 for 42 in ten overs to help them pull off a 44-run win.

Varun's dream run continued when he dismissed the dangerous Travis Head in the semifinal against Australia, finishing with impressive figures of 2 for 49 in ten overs. He made it a hat trick of sensational performances with another two wickets in the grand finale against New Zealand.

Varun finished the tournament as India's leading wicket-taker with nine scalps at an average of 15.11 and an economy of 4.53 in just three outings.

