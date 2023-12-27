"He has scored runs everywhere but the world keeps hounding him" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul's knock in 1st IND vs SA Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for delivering the goods consistently for India despite facing unfair criticism.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 70 in India's total of 208/8 on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. He has Mohammed Siraj for company at the crease, with Prasidh Krishna to follow, and will hope to take the visitors close to or beyond the 250-run mark.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rahul for proving his worth once again. He elaborated (0:20):

"You (India) are not out of the game yet. I feel 208/8 is a decent score. I think this game is hanging in the balance. Someone was saying KL Rahul shouldn't be played, that he is not doing well and is being given illegitimate chances."

The former India opened added (4:35):

"Rahul scored a fifty while batting at No. 6. He scored runs in the first game last time (India's previous tour of South Africa) as well, I think it was the Boxing Day Test only. He has scored runs in England, he has scored runs in Australia, he has scored runs everywhere but the world keeps hounding him."

Rahul walked out to bat at the fall of Shreyas Iyer's wicket when India were reduced to 92/4. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were dismissed soon thereafter. However, the wicketkeeper-batter added crucial 43 runs with Shardul Thakur (24) for the seventh wicket before batting aggressively once the seam-bowling all-rounder was dismissed.

"He is versatile" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

KL Rahul has primarily played as an opener in Test cricket. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul has shown versatility throughout his career. He explained (4:50):

"People say he has come through recommendation. I am not saying that. I say he is extremely talented. Even public spats have happened on this topic but he is versatile. How many players have done well while opening in Test cricket and then play in the middle order and keep as well?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Karnataka batter saved India's blushes. He said:

"He played and has been the saving grace thus far. With the runs he scored and the way he farmed the strike, he took India to a decent total. It's a fighting total. I am not saying that you are out of the woods."

Chopra also praised Shardul Thakur for giving much-needed support to Rahul. However, he added that the all-rounder could have done even better, pointing out that he played a loose shot to lose his wicket.

