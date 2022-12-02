"He should be sent to India or Sri Lanka" - Kamran Akmal slams pitch curator as England hit record-breaking runs on Day 1 of 1st Test vs Pakistan

Wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has stated that Pakistan's pitch curator should be sent to India or Sri Lanka so that he can learn how to make a good surface for Test cricket.

Slamming the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Akmal stated that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja must take some action to improve the quality of the wickets.

He pointed out how there was absolutely no assistance for the bowlers. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday, December 1, he said:

"I don't understand Pakistan's team selection. Do they pick a team with their eyes closed? Or if they had prepared such a pitch that the result was going to be the same, irrespective of who was playing.

"The PCB chairman must ask if such a pitch was created because the team management asked for it, or if Agha Zahid made it on his own. If the curator has made this pitch on his own, he should be sent to India or Sri Lanka to learn how to make good wickets."

Four England batters slammed centuries on Day 1 of the first Test as England finished at 506/4. A number of fans and experts have expressed their displeasure over the surface used for the encounter.

"At least 500 runs would not have been scored if he was there" - Kamran Akmal believes Nauman Ali should have been part of Pakistan's playing XI

Akmal further added that Babar Azam and Co. made a big mistake by not picking left-arm spinner Nauman Ali for the Test series opener.

He claimed that the crafty spinner would have bowled economically on the surface and would not have let the visitors score as many runs in a single day. He highlighted how the bowler has performed admirably in the format for the side in recent years. Akmal added:

"Nauman Ali should have been part of the playing XI. Even if the ball didn't spin much, he could have contained runs. At least 500 runs would not have been scored if he was there. He has been with the team for two years now and has also picked up wickets."

Waqar Mahmoud @MahmoudWaqar Baffling selection from Pakistan. Really disappointed for Nauman Ali, who has been performing for the last two years. Now doesn’t get into the side. Who makes these decisions! #PAKvENG Baffling selection from Pakistan. Really disappointed for Nauman Ali, who has been performing for the last two years. Now doesn’t get into the side. Who makes these decisions! #PAKvENG

Notably, Ali last played for Pakistan during their Test series against Sri Lanka in July. He featured in just one match and finished with two wickets.

