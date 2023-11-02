"He sent me a message last night" - Marcus Stoinis provides big update on Mitchell Marsh's availability for remainder of 2023 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has provided a massive update on Mitchell Marsh, who returned home from the 2023 World Cup for personal reasons. Thus, he will miss the clash against England on Saturday, November 4.

Australia have been rocked ahead of facing their old enemy on Saturday in Ahmedabad as Marsh and Glenn Maxwell will miss the game. The news about Marsh came a day after Maxwell suffered a concussion due to a golf-related incident.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Marcus Stoinis asserted that Marsh has a family issue to deal with and that the entire team supports him for the same. He further that Mitchell Marsh sent him a text message, saying that he will return to help Australia lift the trophy.

"He's got a family issue going on and like we all know, family is very important, the most important (thing) really," Stoinis said. "He's doing the right thing and he's getting home and he's seeing the people he needs to see.

"I don't think there's a timeline on when he's coming back, but I'm sure he'll do what he needs to do at home and then get back. He sent me a message last night saying, 'I'll be home for a little bit and then I'm coming back to win this World Cup' so that speaks to his mindset I think."

Marsh is arguably a key member of the Aussie squad and acts as a game-changer. The right-hander scored his first World Cup hundred against Pakistan, slamming a 108-ball 121 in Bengaluru.

"I joked with him that he just passes the overs back to me now" - Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Stoinis further stated that the entire squad will miss Marsh's energy on the field and hopes to see him back soon enough.

"You miss him off the field – in terms of his energy and his personality around the team as much as we're going to miss him on the field – but you can pretty much see how the team’s going to line up (without him)," Stoinis continued.

"I joked with him that he just passes the overs back to me now – and ‘thanks for that’. You know that the bases are covered, but we will miss him, and he'll be back soon," he added.

Australia responded well after losing back-to-back games by registering four victories on the trot. The five-time world champions are third in the standings, with eight points from six games.