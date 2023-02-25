“He should’ve played from the first game” – Harbhajan Singh points out Australia’s biggest mistake in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Harbhajan Singh has pointed out Australia’s biggest mistake in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the visitors lost the first two Tests.

The veteran reckons that playing two off-spinners was a big mistake by the visitors. He believes that Ashton Agar should have played the second Test in Delhi, where Australia lost by six wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said:

“The Australian team looks slightly empty. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been released. I think he should’ve played from the first game. He could have been a better option. Australia played two off-spinners, which was a big mistake. Agar is a talented bowler.”

For the uninitiated, Agar has picked up six wickets in as many games for Team India. The 29-year-old has been released from the Australian squad to play in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup.

Australia squad for the third Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann.

“The result will be the same in the third Test” – Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels that Team India will win the third Test and complete a 4-0 whitewash against Australia. He credited the hosts for using spin to their advantage in the first two Tests. He said:

“Team India are 2-0 ahead in the series. They played very well by using home advantage in their favor. The result will be the same in the third Test because India are a strong team.”

He added:

“Australian players are leaving one by one. They have accepted that the results will be 4-0.”

The former off-spinner, though, warned India against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“Remember, we will face Australia in World Test Championship final. I think they are preparing for that. They might play as a proper Australian team there. In England, they will be a different team.”

Team India are currently placed second in the WTC points table, only behind Australia. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are also in the fray for the top two spots to play in the WTC final.

