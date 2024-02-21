"He should've taken rest for IPL. Again Rohit Sharma is the most unluckiest Captain"- Fans react as Jasprit Bumrah is rested for 4th IND vs ENG Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released Jasprit Bumrah from the squad and rested him for the upcoming 4th Test against England in Ranchi. They cited workload management as the reason behind the decision.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the star performer for the hosts in the three Test matches against England so far in the five-match series.

Bumrah is currently leading the wicket-charts with 17 scalps from six innings, including a match-winning five-wicket haul in the Vizag Test, where he also won the Player of the Match award. Bumrah has also been the vice-captain for the Indian side in the series.

BCCI's media advisory about Jasprit Bumrah's absence for the 4th Test read:

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times."

Middle-order batter KL Rahul will not be available either for the upcoming Test as he is yet to regain full fitness. He played the first Test in Hyderabad and then missed the 2nd and 3rd Tests due to an injury. The statement continued:

"Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness."

The statement concluded:

"Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi."

Indian cricket fans took note of BCCI's announcement and expressed their views on X. A section of fans felt that it was a good decision to rest Bumrah, considering the amount of cricket he has played and his importance to the team. However, few others pointed out that the series was still not sealed, and skipping matches in IPL would have been a better solution. One fan wrote:

"He should've taken rest for the whole IPL tournament. Again Rohit Sharma is the most unluckiest Captain."

Here are some of the reactions to the matter:

India’s updated squad for the 4th Test against England

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

