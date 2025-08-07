"He has shown a bit of a spark"- Pragyan Ojha wants young Indian star to be backed despite mixed results in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has called for the backing of Sai Sudharsan. He feels the batter showed a bit of spark and temperament in the recently concluded Test series against England. The southpaw made 140 runs in six innings, which included a patient 61 in the first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Ad

Ojha feels that Sudharsan needs to work on converting his starts into bigger scores. However, he added that he needed some cushioning, considering he walked out to bat at number three. He told JioHotstar:

"Who's the batter that you would want at number three? The one who is mentally strong and is skilful. He showed us both those traits, and he could play that way, he could spend a lot of time at the crease, and he could take the shine off the ball. But he couldn't score the runs and needs to work on that aspect. He's young, he needs to work on converting his start into something bigger and also focus a bit more on his catching."

Ad

Trending

"But I feel he is one player on whom you need to show some confidence, he has shown a bit of a spark, a bit of temperament, and you would want give some cushion to a number three player because in SENA countries, just like how the openers find life difficult, the number three batter also finds life tough".

Ad

The 38-year-old also said that Yashasvi Jaiswal would have been relieved to have got a hundred in the last Test of the series. He added that the 23-year-old could have scored another hundred in the series, in addition to the two he made in the series opener and finale.

"He would be relieved (with the hundred in the last Test) because he began the tour with a hundred and ended the series with a hundred. But in the matches in between, he could have contributed more. When we talk about Jaiswal, when England came to India, how he batted in that series. The way he batted in Australia. I feel that keeping that in mind, he might be disappointed with his performances because everyone who has followed his career and rates his game, I feel he could have scored another hundred in the series, which he missed out on," Ojha said.

Ad

Pragyan Ojha praises Rishabh Pant, refers to him as a strong point in the Indian team

The recently concluded Test series was Rishabh Pant's first as the vice-captain in the longest format. Pragyan Ojha praised the southpaw for his role as wicketkeeper-batter, referring to him as a "strong point" in the Indian team. He said:

Ad

"I think the wicketkeeper plays a very important role, especially in a place like England or in conditions where a lot of things depend on small decisions that should be right. We all know about his batting, but he was adding value as a wicketkeeper. As a vice-captain, he was sharing important points because he was aware Shubman Gill was captaining for the first time. He would have needed Pant's support, and he gave that support."

Ad

"He was seen talking to the bowlers, and he came out to bat despite being injured. But the biggest aspect for me was if the Indian side was looking towards a strong point, he was that strong point. The way he set an example, he stood up whenever a need arose. Rishabh Pant and Test cricket have a different kind of feeling about them, and to carry that feeling like he did, I feel he played his role at various stages".

Rishabh Pant made 479 runs in four Tests at an average of 68.43. He missed the fifth and final Test in the series due to a fractured toe that he sustained in the first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news