"He single-handedly changed the course of the match" - Pragyan Ojha lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Pragyan Ojha has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for virtually single-handedly giving India the upper hand in the ongoing second Test against England.

Bumrah registered figures of 6/45 in 15.5 overs as England were bowled out for 253 in their first innings on Day 2 (Saturday) in Visakhapatnam. India, who took a first-innings lead of 143 runs, ended the day at 28 for no loss in their second essay.

Reviewing the day's play on Colors Cineplex, Ojha was full of praise for Jasprit Bumrah for bowling a potent spell in unhelpful conditions for seamers. He elaborated:

"You need to first see the conditions and the wicket. Before the series, we were discussing that fast bowlers would bowl short spells and expecting them to pick up one or two wickets. However, here he single-handedly changed the course of the match, which is praiseworthy."

The former India spinner added that the right-arm seamer dismantled the England batting lineup. He said:

"He would be extremely happy. We saw him feeling relaxed when he was sitting with the coach after his spell. It wasn't because he had gone out of the ground but because of the way he bowled. The first four wickets he took, he broke England's entire backbone. I feel it was fantastic bowling."

Ojha was particularly appreciative of Bumrah's ability to reverse swing the ball in both directions. He added that very few bowlers possess that skill and that the Indian vice-captain pinned down the opposition smartly.

"He has put Joe Root in trouble at the moment" - Owais Shah on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root in his last two innings. [P/ C: Getty]

Owais Shah opined that Jasprit Bumrah's dominance over Joe Root has put England in a spot of bother. He explained:

"The England batters look towards Joe Root, that if he has a good series, they would reach a good position. However, he (Bumrah) has put Joe Root in trouble at the moment. Whenever he comes, he gets to reverse the ball in and out and gets rid of him."

The former England batter added the Gujarat seamer bowled a peach of a yorker to dismiss the in-form Ollie Pope. He stated:

"He has been successful against our No. 1 batter in both games. That is why our middle order has been under slight pressure. Ollie Pope was in decent form in the first match but he bowled a magical ball to send him back."

Shah noted that Root and Pope's dismissals put pressure on Ben Stokes and left him with a lot of work to do. He added that Bumrah put the final nail in the coffin by dismissing the England captain as well.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Jasprit Bumrah pick up 5+ wickets in England's second innings? Yes No 0 votes