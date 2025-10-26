"He smiled like he had scored a century" - Kris Srikkanth's huge statement on Virat Kohli's cheeky gesture after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth praised Virat Kohli for maintaining a great sense of humor after getting off the mark in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The veteran right-hander came off back-to-back ducks in a shocker in the opening two games of the series.

However, he offered a cheeky smile after scoring his first run before going on to produce a match-winning knock of 74* from 81 deliveries. Kohli's heroics helped India chase 237 comfortably and finish the series on a high after losing the first two matches.

Talking about Virat Kohli's reaction to getting off the mark and his overall knock, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (5:05):

"That sporting nature is the greatness of this great man (on the celebration after getting off the mark). He smiled like he had scored a century. So even after the two ducks, he had that sense of humor yet had the determination as well. He also makes batting look very easy by constantly rotating strike and giving strike to Rohit Sharma. Because of it, the bowlers are clueless."

Srikkanth also hailed the champion batter for his incredible career achievements, saying:

"A young Virat Kohli was just steadying his place in 2011 when we won the World Cup. From there to reach the level he has now, it's unbelievable. Think about the mindset required for it. He is still so fit, be it fielding, running between the wickets and just his overall presence in the field. Just his presence is a vibrant presence. In a run-chase, you'll never find someone like Virat Kohli.

"In the Sydney Cricket Ground, everyone stood up for Virat Kohli and gave him a standing ovation. That is the respect he has earned world over because he has done such fantastic things. The Australian crowd and the Australians just love him because his record in Australia is amazing and outstanding across formats."

Kohli also became the second leading run-scorer in ODI history with 14,255 runs, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara and behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

"It showed that India is a far superior side" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes Team India showcased that they are the superior side compared to Australia in the final ODI despite losing the series 1-2. The Men in Blue shut out the Aussies for a mere 236 and completed the run-chase in the 39th over with nine wickets in hand.

"They absolutely crushed the Aussies. It was a statement not only by RoKo but also a statement win by India. It showed that India is a far superior side. They should have won the last match also. At one stage, the Australians had no clue what to do. That's how easy India made it look in the run-chase. India should have won 2-1 if not 3-0 in this series," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

India lost the first two games and surrendered the series after losing the toss and batting first on both occasions. They finally flexed their muscles with bat and ball after being handed an opportunity to bowl first by Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh.

