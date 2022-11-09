“He is a sort of guy who doesn’t carry baggage" - Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup so far. The 32-year-old has scored 225 runs in five games at an outstanding strike rate of 196.93.

Speaking about what makes 'SKY' so special, Rohit Sharma said that the swashbuckling right-hander doesn't let what happened in the past affect him. Despite failing in his last innings, Yadav looks to start his next one from scratch and tries to put pressure on the opposition straightaway.

Rohit Sharma has even captained Suryakumar Yadav at the Mumbai Indians and knows exactly what the latter is capable of. Here's what he said about him to the reporters ahead of the semifinal against England:

“He (SKY) is a sort of guy who doesn’t carry baggage. Not suitcases. He has plenty of them because he does shopping. He has been playing like this year. He likes to go out and express himself. That is why he was there in the last World Cup. As we say, sky is the limit for him."

Rohit Sharma on why Suryakumar Yadav likes to play on bigger grounds

The challenge for batters playing in Australia was always going to be about clearing the bigger boundaries. However, Rohit Sharma claimed that Suryakumar Yadav in fact wants to play on such big grounds as he loves to find gaps that are naturally bigger.

SM Tweets @SMTweets5 "A fantastic player, can play shots through which u just start scratching ur head" Ben Stokes



'It's Suryakumar Yadav, so it's possible': Virender Sehwag



"Really Rare Talent": Shane Watson



Rohit also praised SKY for helping other batters around him bat in their natural way and also for being two steps ahead of what the bowlers are trying to bowl at him. On this, he stated:

"He has taken pressure from others. He knows and understands his game. He knows what bowlers are doing. As he told me that he doesn’t like smaller grounds. He likes to play on the bigger ground because he can see the gap in the bigger ground.”

