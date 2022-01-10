"He has still got his sights on playing that fifth Test" - James Anderson on Ben Stokes

Veteran England bowler James Anderson has said that Ben Stokes is keen to play the final Ashes Test in Hobart . The all-rounder suffered a side strain during the fourth Test at the SCG, which could inhibit his bowling

Stokes endured the setback in the first innings of the fourth Test in Sydney, rendering him unable to bowl in the second. However, the left-hander batted in both innings, scoring crucial fifties. His participation in the pink-ball Test in Hobart is now doubtful, though.

Nevertheless, Anderson has said that Stokes already feels better and wants to play the fifth Test. The veteran lauded the 31-year old's spirit and unbridled desire to keep playing through the pain barrier, saying.

"He's already saying that it feels a bit better. Even though we're 3-0 down, it would be very easy for him to say 'I've pulled my side, I'll go home and get it sorted.'"

"He's still got his sights on playing that fifth Test. It shows what playing for this team means to him. If you've never pulled your side, you don't know what pain like that is like. Every breath, you feel it. There are certain movements that are really painful," the right-arm seamer said in his Tailenders Podcast.

Stokes, alongside Jonny Bairstow, are doubtful for the fifth Test, with the latter injuring his thumb in the SCG Test. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will return home after injuring his hand while keeping wickets in that game.

"We had no cricket leading into this" - James Anderson

England's James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

James Anderson, who has performed admirably throughout the series, defended England's performance. Anderson has taken eight wickets in three games, the most by an England bowler after Ollie Robinson (nine).

Anderson has said that the visitors hardly had any preparation time. Nevertheless, the 39-year old feels the tourists should have done better, saying:

"We had no cricket leading into this (series). Imagine what we could have achieved if we'd had two or three First-Class games before the series. I don't want to make it sound like an excuse because we should have played better."

"The preparation has not been great, and it is starting to show that guys are getting used to the conditions. It is frustrating that we are now showing what we can do."

England avoided the prospect of a clean sweep by drawing the Sydney Test, and will now look to end a disappointing series by winning in Hobart. Should they secure victory, it will be their first Down Under since 2011.

