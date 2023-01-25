“He is struggling big time” – Danish Kaneria on Yuzvendra Chahal 

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria reckons Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is struggling big time with his line and length. The former off-spinner reckons Chahal should play four-day cricket to regain his rhythm ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The statement comes after Chahal gave away 43 runs in his 7.2 overs. He removed tail-enders Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy as the visitors were bundled out for 295 while chasing 385.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“There is time for the World Cup. The Indian selection committee and team management have to keep an eye on Chahal’s form. They need to send him to domestic cricket and make him bowl longer. I don’t think he’ll be ready unless he bowls lengthy spells. He is struggling big time. The more he plays four-day games, he will get his rhythm back. He will improve.”

He added:

“India brought in Yuzi Chahal, but he is unable to create the impact that he’s known for. He is struggling.”

So far, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up three wickets in two ODIs this year.

Danish Kaneria points out the difference between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling

Kaneria pointed out that, unlike Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal bowls short-length deliveries. He feels that the right-arm wrist spinner needs to work on his action.

He said:

“Kuldeep was getting wickets because he was bowling full-length balls. He was able to provide the turn. Chahal was bowling short-length deliveries. There was no turn. Unless your hand rolls and your ring finger comes into play, you won’t be able to ball well. It ends in a full toss whenever he tries to provide a loop. He needs to slow his arm rotation.”

Kaneria also highlighted that Sundar must flight and turn the ball to become an effective spinner. He stated:

“Washington Sundar needs to work on his spin. He is angling the ball a bit more. He can be more effective if he can flight and turn the ball. He leaked a lot of runs.”

It’s worth mentioning that Sundar leaked 49 runs in his six overs against the Blackcaps in the third ODI.

