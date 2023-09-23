“He surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition” - Virender Sehwag reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s 50 in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag described Suryakumar Yadav as a player with an X-factor and someone who can create fear in the minds of opponents. He also praised the Indian team management and selectors for backing the batter in ODIs despite his struggles in the format.

Having failed to register a single half-century in ODIs since February 2022, Suryakumar finally came good, scoring 50 off 49 balls in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday.

After Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul held Australia to 276, Suryakumar added 80 runs for the fifth wicket skipper KL Rahul (58* off 63) as India registered a comfortable win.

Sharing his thoughts on Suryakumar’s impressive knock, Sehwag took to his X account to praise the batter.

“Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor. Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar struck five fours and a six in his innings, but what stood out about his knock was his decision to not play the sweep stroke. Instead, a number of his boundaries came down the ground via straight drives.

“India are in safe hands going into the World Cup” - Abhishek Nayar on Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form

Reflecting on Suryakumar finding some form in ODIs ahead of the World Cup, former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar asserted that the performance will give the batter and the team management confidence.

He opined during a discussion on Jio Cinema:

"Suryakumar Yadav coming back to form, scoring that fifty after one whole year just tells you that India are in safe hands going into the World Cup. There were a lot of questions asked in terms of his form in ODIs, whether or not he can replicate what he does in T20 cricket so very well in ODIs."

"Today’s innings will give him and everyone out there a lot of confidence," Nayar added.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Suryakumar and Rahul, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77) and Shubman Gill (74 off 63) also struck half-centuries as India chased 277 in 48.4 overs in Mohali.