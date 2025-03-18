"He should take the responsibility of turning things around" - Former captain's huge statement on Rohit Sharma ahead of England Test tour in June 2025

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has urged Rohit Sharma to find a way to turn around the national team's fortunes in Test cricket. Ganguly poined out that the upcoming England tour will be tough and that the opener must ensure his team is up for the fight.

India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the first time following their 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat to Australia. Their below-par performance with the bat was one of the main reasons behind losing the tour Down Under.

Ganguly admitted that he wasn't surprised by Rohit's success in white-ball cricket, having led his side to back-to-back ICC trophies. However, the 52-year-old feels the Indian skipper needs to do the same in the red-ball format.

Speaking during Trailblazers 3.0, by RevSportz, he stated:

"I'm not surprised that he's taken the side to greater heights in white ball. I don't know whether he's going to continue playing Test cricket but if he is hearing me, he should take the responsibility of turning things around in red-ball. India are not good at red-ball at the moment and they need to look at it, find a way to play well in England because that's going to be a very important five-Test series. Rohit has to find a way to get this team going."

Rohit struggled in the three Tests he played during the Australia tour, managing only 31 runs. He dropped himself for the final Test in Sydney with Jasprit Bumrah leading the side.

"What has surprised me is his form in red ball over last 4-5 years" - Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma

Sourav Ganguly. - Source: Getty

In the same discussion, Ganguly warned that the opening batter must be at the top of his game in England where conditions will be as challenging as they were in Australia. He said:

"What has surprised me is his form in red ball over last four-five years. A player of his stature and ability, he can do much better than what he has done. He must put on his thinking cap because we have five Tests against England and that's going to be another hard series. Just like the way it was in Australia. It's going to seam; it's going to swing. India need him to perform in the red ball but in white ball, he is one of the greatest ever."

India's away Test series against England begins on June 20 in Leeds.

