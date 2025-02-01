"He didn't take two singles" - Former Pakistan batter points out turning point in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has slammed England batter Jamie Overton for denying two singles to Adil Rashid in the 19th over of the fourth T20I against India in Pune on Friday. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how the two deliveries made the difference in the end.

The 53-year-old also criticized England for losing wickets at regular intervals and throwing away the game despite having batting-friendly conditions, especially dew, in their favor.

Trending

Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel:

“Jamie Overton wasted three balls and didn’t take two singles, it made the difference. There was a dew advantage for England but they didn’t utilize it [by losing wickets at regular intervals].”

Ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal also questioned Overton for ignoring singles, adding that the tourists could’ve chased down 25 runs in their last two overs. He said on his YouTube channel:

“I don’t understand why he denied singles. If he had taken singles, they might have won. 25 runs in two overs was chasable.”

Overton eventually departed for 19 runs off 15 balls, bowled by Harshit Rana in the penultimate over. The right-handed batter didn’t take the gamble with Rashid, who smacked a six off the last ball of the 18th over against Arshdeep Singh.

“Don’t take anyone lightly” – Former Pakistan batter on Tilak Varma throwing away his wicket

Kamran Akmal sounded disappointed with the in-form Tilak Varma, who he reckoned threw away his wicket for a golden duck. On this, the former Pakistan batter said:

“Tilak Varma played a very bad shot, and charged down the wicket off the very first ball. Got out towards the third man. He’s in excellent form and talented, don’t waste them [opportunities].

"If Suryakumar Yadav is promoting you to his position for your performance in two T20Is in South Africa, don’t take anyone lightly. He got out the first ball and put the team in trouble,” he added.

Tilak Varma had previously scored 18 runs off 14 balls in the third T20I before getting bowled by Adil Rashid. The southpaw, however, played a match-winning unbeaten 72 in the second match. He also smacked back-to-back T20I centuries in South Africa last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news