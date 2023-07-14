“He was telling me, 'you have to do it'” - Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on chat with Rohit Sharma ahead of Dominica Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who notched up a hundred on his Test debut, has opened up on how skipper Rohit Sharma encouraged him before and during the Dominica Test. He acknowledged the role of seniors like Rohit and Virat Kohli in his development as a batter and asserted that he would look to keep learning from them.

On Thursday, Jaiswal became the 17th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut when he reached three figures in Dominica against West Indies. The southpaw ended the day on 143* off 350 balls, putting India in a commanding position in the Test match.

Jaiswal and skipper Rohit added 229 for the first wicket as the visitors went to stumps at 312/2, responding to West Indies’ first-innings total of 150. At a press conference following Day 2, the former revealed how Rohit guided him.

"I spoke a lot to Rohit while batting. He kept explaining to me how to bat on this wicket and where the runs would come. We had very good communication between us. Before the game also, he was talking to me, telling me 'you have to do it'. So I kept thinking about that and how I should prepare mentally and score runs. So I think I've learnt a lot from this game and I'll try to keep doing that going forward too," the debutant said.

The 21-year-old admitted that getting feedback from senior players makes a lot of difference.

"It makes a lot of difference when experienced players and legends of our team [like Rohit, Virat, Rahane] sit with you, talk to you... It makes a big difference because I keep learning from them,” Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal has struck 14 fours so far during his stay out in the middle and added an unbroken 72 for the third wicket with Kohli (36* off 96).

“It was an emotional moment” - Jaiswal on reaching three figures on Test debut

Sharing his thoughts on reaching three figures on his Test debut, Jaiswal admitted that it was an emotional moment for him. He also asserted that he would look to stay focused and disciplined.

The talented batter commented:

"It feels really good. It was an emotional moment [getting 100]. My batting is still going on so the effort will be to play as long as possible for the team. This is the start of my career so I'll strive to take that as long as possible too and see how focused and disciplined I can be going ahead.”

Jaiswal dedicated his Test hundred on debut to his parents, stating they've had a big influence on his life.

