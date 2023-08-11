"He is such a tempting option" - Aakash Chopra says Tilak Varma could be India's X-factor in World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra feels Tilak Varma is an enticing option as a middle-order batter for India's ODI World Cup squad and that he could prove to be an X-factor in the tournament.

Tilak has smashed 139 runs at an excellent strike rate of 139.00 in the first three T20Is of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. Although he is yet to make his ODI debut, a few cricket experts feel he could prove to be a surprise element for the Men in Blue in the World Cup later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Tilak could be India's X-factor in World Cup 2023, to which he responded:

"Tilak Varma could be that X-factor. He is such a tempting option because you get a left-hander in the middle order and a little bit of off-spin. So he is an option but currently an option."

The former Indian opener pointed out that recent Indian World Cup sides have seen a few out-of-the-box selections. He stated:

"I am not ruling him out at all because of the way he has started and how World Cup history has been. The World Cup history shows that there is some or the other wildcard entry, so why not Tilak Varma?"

Chopra cited the examples of Vijay Shankar and Rahul Chahar being picked ahead of Ambati Rayudu and Yuzvendra Chahal in the 2019 ODI and 2021 T20 World Cups respectively. He added that Dinesh Karthik became the preferred wicketkeeper-batter option at last year's T20 World Cup when Rishabh Pant was expected to play all the games.

"Either Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav might become a part of India's 15" - Aakash Chopra

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav strung together a match-winning partnership in the third T20I against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra reckons Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav might be competing for a middle-order berth in India's World Cup squad. He observed:

"There is one place vacant as of now. Either Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav might become a part of India's 15. The Asia Cup squad has also not come until now. Once the Asia Cup squad comes, you will get an idea about whether Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are available or not."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the left-hander could make it to India's World Cup squad if both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are unavailable. He said:

"If they are unavailable for this tournament (Asia Cup), you will see him (Tilak) playing even in the ODIs. He will be a part of the Asia Cup if Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are unavailable. So the World Cup can also happen, it's not a bad idea."

Tilak's impressive List A record should also help his case for a berth in India's World Cup squad. The Hyderabad batter has amassed 1236 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.18 and a strike rate of 101.64.

