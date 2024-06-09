"He was tired from his long walk between the dugout & the pitch" - Fans react as Pakistan rest Azam Khan for 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs India

Pakistan's Azam Khan was left out of the team's playing XI for their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. The wicketkeeper-batter's form has come under the scanner following a string of poor performances.

Azam was dismissed for a golden duck in the Men in Green's opening encounter of the showpiece event against the United States of America (USA). Pakistan ultimately suffered a five-run Super Over defeat in the encounter.

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam stated that Azam Khan was not dropped from the playing XI but rested. Following the announcement, several fans took to social media, reacting to the 25-year-old being rested.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Certain Pakistani fans opined that the team management took the right call by benching the out-of-form Azam Khan.

"Azam Khan has no place in any team." wrote a fan.

"Good to see Azam Khan not playing today. Because free wicket thi wo." remarked another.

"And thank you for not keeping Azam Khan out. He should not be allowed anywhere near the team now." chimed in yet another.

Azam Khan has played 14 T20Is, in which he has just 88 runs to his name at an average of 8.80.

Imad Wasim replaced Azam Khan in Pakistan's playing XI for 2024 T20 World Cup match against India

Pakistan made just one change to their lineup. Spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim replaced Azam Khan in the playing XI. It is worth mentioning that Imad was ruled out of the team's first match of the showpiece event due to a side strain.

Babar Azam won the toss for Pakistan and elected to field first. Speaking at the toss, said:

"We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch. The conditions suit us, we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use it to our best. Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100%. Always a big game, our confidence is always high for India vs Pak. Azam Khan is resting."

Here are the playing XIs for the India vs Pakistan game:

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir.

