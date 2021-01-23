He is Team India's most complete all-rounder at the moment: Bharat Arun lavishes praise on Ravindra Jadeja 

Bharat Arun believes Ravindra Jadeja’s batting form makes him Team India’s most complete all-rounder at the moment. The bowling coach also called the spin bowling duo of Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin the best in the world.

Despite missing games through injuries, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed attention with his power-packed performances in Australia. The 32-year-old was electric in the field and contributed with both bat and ball, performing in all three formats for India.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, Bharat Arun gushed over Ravindra Jadeja’s tremendous ability on a cricket field.

"Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been magnificent. They are number one spinners in the world plus Jadeja's rise as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for the country. The way he is batting, Jadeja is today the most complete all-rounder we have and it is an exceptional sign for India," Bharat Arun said.

Since Ravindra Jadeja's Test debut in Dec2012, the most successful Indian bowlers at home.

Wkts

203 -R Ashwin (35 Tests)

157 -R Jadeja (33)

78 -U Yadav (23)

62 -Mohd Shami (16)

46 -I Sharma (20)

27 -B Kumar (11)#IndvEng#INDvsENG_2021

Ashwin-Jadeja 360 wkts out of 645 (56%) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 21, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja scored a crucial 57 as he stitched together an important partnership with Ajinkya Rahane in the Melbourne Test. He then picked up four wickets in the first innings in Sydney, with his stunning direct hit to dismiss Steve Smith when he had just one stump to aim being a perfect example of his fielding prowess.

Be it crucial runs while batting in the lower-order, or taking timely wickets which broke Australian partnerships, Jadeja was there when it mattered for India.

Bharat Arun backs Kuldeep Yadav to bounce back

The Chinaman bowler struggles for game time in Australia

While many youngsters impressed against Australia, one man who didn’t get a chance was Kuldeep Yadav. The spinner played a solitary ODI for India and was surprisingly left out of the side in the Brisbane Test, despite Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin being unavailable.

Although Kuldeep didn’t play much in Australia, Bharat Arun has backed him to perform in the future.

"Kuldeep Yadav is working hard enough. He has been excellent. Horses for courses is the best thing and when he will get a chance to play, he can show what he can do because he has been bowling magnificent and when in India he will play that will be his best form," Arun added.