"He had totally surrendered against Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra on potential changes in Australia's batting lineup after collapse in 2025 WTC final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that significant changes might be seen in the Australian batting lineup after the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. He highlighted Usman Khawaja's dismal run against Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, with the opener also falling similarly in both innings of the ongoing WTC final.

Australia were bundled out for 212 in their first innings of the WTC final at Lord's, with Khawaja being caught at first slip for a 20-ball duck. The left-handed opener was caught behind for a 23-ball six on Day 2 (Thursday, June 12) as the Aussies were reduced to 144/8 in their second innings, although they enjoy a 218-run lead.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out Australia's recent top-order issues, including Khawaja's struggles against Bumrah and in the 2025 WTC final.

"The downfall of Australia's batting is also a cause for concern. You have reached the final and are also the defending champions, but I feel the batting downfall is also happening alongside that. Changes will happen there too, and we might see it in the upcoming WTC cycle," Chopra said (7:00).

"Usman Khawaja hasn't scored runs. He had totally surrendered against Bumrah. He got dismissed in identical fashion in this match. You got Marnus Labuschagne to open because, since Warner has retired, no one apart from Khawaja has scored a hundred," he added.

While observing that Australia don't have a stable opening combination, Chopra added that Cameron Green isn't an ideal No. 3 batter either.

"You are trying different, different openers. Sometimes Sam Konstas and sometimes Marnus Labuschagne. Doesn't look a part in that sense. You are making Cameron Green bat up the order. He is not a No. 3 batter, especially in conditions where the ball is moving," he noted.

Marnus Labuschagne aggregated 39 runs across his two innings as an opener in the 2025 WTC final. While Cameron Green scored four runs off three deliveries in the first innings, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the second essay.

"He doesn't seem like an established Test batter" - Aakash Chopra on Beau Webster

Beau Webster scored nine runs in Australia's second innings in the 2025 WTC final. [P/C: Getty]

While acknowledging that Beau Webster top-scored with a 92-ball 72 in Australia's first innings of the 2025 WTC final, Aakash Chopra opined that the all-rounder doesn't look like an accomplished Test batter either.

"Beau Webster has scored runs, he scored 72 runs in the first innings, but when you see him playing, he doesn't seem like an established Test batter. He will get stuck wherever the ball swings or turns a little," he said (7:55) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that opposing teams are no longer wary of the Australian batting lineup and have been able to expose them whenever they bowl well.

"It doesn't look like the Australian batting lineup you used to be scared of. I feel a slight vulnerability is being seen. Whenever the opposing team has bowled well, they have gotten exposed. The transition hasn't completely started there thus far, but Australia's turn will also come," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Australia would have a new-look batting unit by the end of the upcoming WTC cycle. While highlighting that change is the only constant, he added that Australian cricket will also see a churn since their batting is not as dominant as earlier.

