"He was trying to take a wicket on every ball" - Salman Butt slams Shaheen Afridi for being impatient in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match vs India 

Salman Butt reckons that Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi looked very impatient against the Indian openers during the Asia Cup Super Four clash at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Afridi proved expensive early on, conceding 31 runs in his first three overs. Butt pointed out that the fast bowler leaked runs because he tried to take a wicket on every ball.

Butt explained on his YouTube channel:

"Shubman Gill played attacking cricket early on. Tell me one shot that he didn't hit against the swinging ball. However, I feel Shaheen Afridi was very impatient. If you get hit, you need to understand that the batter has also come to play. If a quality batter plays a couple of good shots, it doesn't mean that you didn't bowl well. Shaheen tried a lot of things."

"He bowled a few short balls, then some full deliveries, and even went around the stumps. He tried five to six things in those three overs. He got hit because he was trying to take a wicket on every ball," Butt added.

Afridi did provide Pakistan with a crucial breakthrough in his second spell, dismissing Shubman Gill in the 18th over.

Notably, Indian openers Gill and Rohit Sharma helped their side get off to a brilliant start, scoring 58 and 56, respectively. The duo received appreciation from all quarters for their positive approach against the formidable bowling attack.

"A new batting superstar has arrived" - Salman Butt lavishes praise on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill stole the show with his batting exploits against Pakistan. Lauding the talented youngster for his effort, Salman Butt highlighted how the young batter showcased exemplary composure under pressure.

Hailing Gill as the next batting superstar, the cricketer-turned-expert added:

"Shubman Gill played elegant shots. He did not try to slog or play risky cricket. There was a lot of hype surrounding Pakistan's bowling attack. To play in this fashion under such pressure shows that he is mentally very strong. This is great news for international cricket because a new batting superstar has arrived."

Gill was dismissed for just 10 runs in India's opening Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan. However, he made amends in the subsequent two contests, notching up half-centuries against Nepal and Pakistan.

The Super 4 tie between India and Pakistan was interrupted due to rain on Sunday. India were 147/2 in 24.1 before the play was called off. The game will now resume on the reserve day (Monday, September 11).