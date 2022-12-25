"He used to come and tell me what some former players and coaches would say to him"- Virat Kohli's childhood coach on the Indian batter

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recently spoke about how several former cricketers gave suggestions to the batter when he was added to the Indian team.

Speaking to India News Sports, Sharma mentioned that he made Kohli understand that it was important to take note of what people around him told him, as they were his well-wishers.

He, however, emphasized that he made the player understand that it was not possible to implement every single suggestion and that he should only focus on what suited his game the most.

Sharma explained:

"When Virat Kohli was new to the Indian team, he used to come and tell me what some former players and coaches would say to him. I made him understand that they are his well-wishers who want to see him do well. However, I told him that you must respect their opinions, but should also keep in mind that it is not necessary that everything they say will suit your game."

Notably, Kohli has had a year full of ups and downs. While he was successfully able to get out of his rut by scoring big runs in white-ball cricket, he struggled for form in Test matches.

Virat Kohli has an average of 26.50 in Test matches this year

Virat Kohli's performances in Test cricket this year have concerned many fans. He last scored a century in whites back in November 2019.

He was expected to make a significant impact with the bat in the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh, as he had showcased impressive form in limited-overs cricket of late. However, he was not able to get going, failing to get a substantial score.

Kohli got off to a decent start in the first innings of the second Test, but his promising knock came to a premature end as he fell to Taskin Ahmed after managing 24 runs. He was dismissed for just one by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the second essay.

He could muster just 44 runs in four innings against Bangladesh and will be hoping to bounce back during India's upcoming red-ball assignment against Australia next year.

