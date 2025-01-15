"He should have waited and done it differently" - ODI World Cup-winning skipper on Ravichandran Ashwin's shock retirement during BGT 2024-25

Former India captain Kapil Dev has expressed his disappointment at Ravichandran Ashwin’s shock retirement during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper felt that the legendary off-spinner should’ve waited for the right time before calling it quits.

Kapil further lavished his praise on Ashwin for his contribution to Indian cricket. He added that the 38-year-old was a ‘strong-headed guy.’

Ashwin announced his retirement after the third Test in Brisbane. The Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 matches, comprising 37 five-wicket hauls. The right-hander also amassed 3503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties.

Kapil Dev recently told Guif News (via India Today):

“Ashwin is a very strong-headed guy. It's good to see such characters in cricketers. I felt a little sad when he left in the middle of the tour. He was a great cricketer India has produced and served the game so well, but he should have waited and done it differently. Nevertheless, what he did for the country is unbelievable.”

Besides Tests, Ashwin also bagged 156 and 72 wickets in ODIs and T20Is. He won the 2011 World Cup with the Men in Blue and represented India at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Where is the place?” – Ravichandran Ashwin on his shock retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out that he had no place in the India XI, which forced him to retire instead of playing a farewell game. He recently said on his YouTube channel:

"I want to play more cricket. Where is the place? Obviously not in the Indian dressing room, but somewhere else. I want to be honest with the game. Imagine if I wanted to play a farewell Test but didn't deserve a place. Imagine I was only selected because it was my farewell Test.”

“I don't want that. I felt there was still strength in my cricket and that I could have played a bit more. But it’s always better to leave when people ask why rather than why not,” he added.

Ashwin played the second (pink-ball) Test in Adelaide, returning with just one wicket. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja played ahead of him in the first and third Tests in Perth and Brisbane. The two spinners were part of the playing XI for the fourth and fifth Tests in Melbourne and Sydney after Ashwin announced his retirement.

