At the start of the fourth day's play in the final Ashes 2023 Test match, the Australian side gave a guard of honour to Stuart Broad, who walked out to play the last innings of his career. Broad and James Anderson were the overnight batters for England.

While it was only Broad who was playing his last Test match, Australia's Steve Smith asked James Anderson to take the guard of honour as well. Smith would have asked Anderson to be a part of it because of his incredible achievements on the cricket field, but fans had some hilarious reactions to it on Twitter.

Here is the screengrab of Smith asking Anderson to take the guard of honour in Ashes 2023, followed by some of the top Twitter reactions:

sk09325 @sak003009 @Concussion__Sub He just wants to say

" Oldie how long you wanna play , see your friend is retiring come join him "

Rushi @RushiW4545 @Concussion__Sub He wants Anderson to retire

Danish arif @_Danish_arif @Concussion__Sub Smith :- brother let's end this please

Pranav @Pranavad_45 🏻 @Concussion__Sub And this way Smith says Happy B'day Jimmy 🤣

Ashes 2023 is set for an exciting finish in London

Australia dominated the fourth day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test match at the Kennington Oval. The Aussies scored 135 runs without losing any wickets in the fourth innings. They need 249 runs to win the Test and secure a 3-1 series victory in the Ashes.

Meanwhile, England will have to take all 10 wickets before giving away 249 runs on the fifth day of the Test. Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, and Mark Wood remained wicketless in the total of 38 overs they bowled earlier today.

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day Four (Image: Getty)

Rain forced the match officials to end the fourth day's play early. Fans of Australia and England will hope that rain does not play spoilsport tomorrow.

If rain forces the match into a draw, Australia will win the series by 2-1. However, both Australia and England will earn only four points in the World Test Championship. If either of the two teams wins, the winner will get 12 WTC points.

Poll : Which team will win the 5th Test? Australia England 0 votes