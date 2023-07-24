"He went slightly ahead in the pecking order in just one Test match" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mukesh Kumar's spell in 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Aakash Chopra believes Mukesh Kumar has marched ahead of Jaydev Unadkat in the pecking order of Indian seamers with his impressive spell in West Indies' first innings of the ongoing second Test.

Mukesh registered figures of 2/48 in 18 overs as India bowled out the Windies for 255 in their first innings in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday, July 23. The visitors then declared their second innings at 181/2 and reduced the hosts to 76/2 in their pursuit of a 365-run fourth-innings target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Mohammed Siraj for his five-wicket haul. He also praised Mukesh Kumar for bowling an excellent spell with the second new ball, saying:

"We need to talk about Mukesh Kumar. He was playing just his first match and in that, Jaydev Unadkat was given the new ball along with Mohammed Siraj. When the second new ball came, the captain gave him (Mukesh) the ball.

"He bowled a very good ball. If he had been slightly luckier, he would have picked up more wickets with the second new ball. When the second innings came, he was given the new ball. It wasn't given to Jaydev. It means he went slightly ahead in the pecking order in just one Test match."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Mukesh and Unadkat are competing for the fourth seamer's position in India's Test side, considering Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Siraj will likely be the first three picks when everyone is fit and available. He added that Mukesh won that contest and Unadkat has been left slightly behind.

"They came all guns blazing" - Aakash Chopra on India's 2nd innings batting

Rohit Sharma smashed 57 runs off just 44 balls in India's second innings. [P/C: Twitter]

Reflecting on India's second-innings batting, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave them an explosive start, elaborating:

"They came all guns blazing. The intent was seen. India batted in an extremely interesting fashion. Rohit Sharma scored runs once again, he was hitting fours and sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal did get out and then came Ishan Kishan, the debutant in this series."

The reputed commentator praised Ishan Kishan, who smoked an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls, for living up to the expectations from him, stating:

"He was sent at No. 4 and he scored a half-century. He did the job that was expected from him, that Rishabh Pant is not there, so Ishan Kishan will do that job in his absence. So he did a good job."

Chopra added that India made a good start with the ball as well by dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie in the Windies' second innings. He concluded by predicting an Indian win if rain does not play spoilsport.

