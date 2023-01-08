Former cricketers Farveez Mahroof and Wasim Jaffer have been impressed with Hardik Pandya's improved fitness levels in the three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka. Mahroof has backed a fit and firing Hardik to play a starring role in the 50-over World Cup on home soil later this year.

The 29-year-old faced an injury scare while taking a catch during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

He also felt uncomfortable with his hamstring while bowling; however, he later clarified that it was only cramps.

When asked whether Hardik's bowling has been the standout aspect despite his history with injuries, Mahroof said they are highly encouraging signs. The 38-year-old reckons his presence will perfectly balance India's 50-over side for the 2023 World Cup.

"Hundred per cent. He will be that balance at number six or seven for India in ODIs. it's a big year for India, hosting the World Cup. Even if India can get away with 4-5 overs from him and another all-rounder in Axar Patel can bowl ten, I reckon it will be a formidable line-up. Today we saw how he set up Nissanka with the first delivery."

"I think Nissanka was waiting for Hardik's genuine stock ball to go away from the right-handers. He bowled the in-swinger and that goes to show the control Pandya has with the new ball. It's great signs going forward. His workload could be managed. He has to play competitive cricket, but how you get to play him is important, not to push him, and take baby steps. Come the World Cup, he will be the game-changer at number six or seven India want."

The Baroda-born cricketer sent down nine overs in the series and bowled his best spell in the third T20I in Rajkot. He took the new ball and bagged figures of 4-0-30-2, dismissing Avishka Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne for ducks

"Hardik Pandya with the new ball is an asset" - Wasim Jaffer

Hardik Pandya has shown promising signs as captain. (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has observed that the all-rounder's new-ball bowling is a massive plus for India, given his pace and the awkward lengths he delivers. Jaffer believes the 29-year-old was outstanding as a bowler and captain throughout the series, adding:

"Hardik Pandya with the new ball is an asset and is the best spot for him. He has done that for his IPL franchise. He bowls that length where the batters don't like it. He bowls that close to 140 clicks, taking the ball away, and bring it in. He also uses the short ball well. So, he's got a couple of variations, which he uses really well."

"If you can get a couple of overs from him in the powerplay, he is pretty good. Fitness is the only issue, but he has bounced back well after the first game. Hardik, the batter, hadn't turned up as we expected. He didn't have much to do today. But as a bowler and captain, he's been spot on."

It was Pandya's first series as captain on home soil as India claimed it 2-1 after a 91-run win in the third T20I, headlined by Suryakumar Yadav's hundred.

