"He will create a rough for Kuldeep" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on India's playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Navjot Singh Sidhu believes India should make a couple of changes to their playing XI for the upcoming second Test of the five-match Test series against England. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat in the opening contest, failing to defend a mammoth 371-run target in the final innings at Headingley, Leeds.

India's bowling lineup for the first Test consisted of four pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur, along with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Sidhu opined that the visitors should consider giving Kuldeep Yadav a go for the next fixture.

He suggested that playing Arshdeep Singh with Kuldeep could be a good option as the left-arm pacer will create rough areas on the pitch which the wrist-spinner could exploit.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Navjot Singh Sidhu', the former India opener said:

"For me, it would be Kuldeep along with the three seamers. If you don't want to play Kuldeep because there is a lot of grass, or if Bumrah doesn't play, then bring in Arshdeep. He will create a rough for Kuldeep. That's what Starc does, he makes a rough for Nathan Lyon. That's why he's got over 550 wickets. (from 4:29)

"India should play seven batters. I kept quiet after India's playing XI was announced because I knew that was their policy. My preferred playing XI for the first Test had Kuldeep Yadav's name. If not Kuldeep, then four seamers. You play batters and the all-rounders till seven, but there should be four out-and-out bowlers with Jadeja," Navjot Singh Sidhu remarked.(from 3:34)

The Indian bowlers, barring Jasprit Bumrah, looked off-color in the first Test. Bumrah was the lone warrior, not getting enough support from the rest. While the speedster bagged a five-wicket haul in England's first innings, he remained wicketless in the run chase, which hurt India's chances.

"It was not a coincidence" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on India's batting collapses in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

After being put to bat first, India looked in a commanding position after centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (147 off 227) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 off 159). However, from being 430/3, the visitors were bowled out for 471.

The side suffered a batting collapse in the subsequent essay as well. They were 333/4 at one stage, but were ultimately bundled out for 364. Navjot Singh Sidhu pointed out that the failures of the middle and lower orders have been happening for a long time now.

The 61-year-old said in the same video (from 1:46):

"Saara ka saara middle order cycle stand ko dhakka maaro, thud thud thud thud sab gir gaye. (The middle order fell like how cycles fall in a cycle stand) It was not a coincidence; it's been happening since Bangladesh."

The second Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.

