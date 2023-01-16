"He will definitely be India's superstar going ahead" - Irfan Pathan lauds Shubman Gill's century

Irfan Pathan has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring a century in the third ODI against Sri Lanka and opined that the youngster will be a future superstar of Indian cricket.

Gill scored 116 runs off 97 deliveries as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 390/5 after opting to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. Their bowlers then bowled out the Lankan Lions for 73 to complete an emphatic 317-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan heaped praise on Shubman Gill, saying:

"He will definitely be India's superstar going ahead, there is no doubt about that. He has the technique and the game. We have seen him in Tests and ODI cricket. He will just have to bring a little more pace in T20 cricket to become a superstar. Because he wants to improve, I have the belief that he will become better in T20 cricket."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that Gill looked at home even in slightly tricky conditions at the start of his innings, elaborating:

"The pitch was not extremely difficult but there was some movement if the bowlers continuously hit the hard length. We saw in the first five overs, Rohit Sharma was also hit with the ball and got beaten as well a few times but there also Shubman Gill looked in full control."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic

Gill was the early aggressor in India's innings, hitting three boundaries before Rohit Sharma smashed a six off the first ball of the sixth over bowled by Lahiru Kumara. The Punjab opener then struck four consecutive fours in the same over to give the required impetus to the innings.

"It seemed right from the start that he was heading for a big score" - Irfan Pathan on Shubman Gill

Shumbman Gill struck 14 fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan highlighted that Gill seemed primed for a big score right from the outset, observing:

"He played some amazing shots, hit on the up on the off and leg side. He looked fantastic right from the start. You are seeing 116 runs and it seemed right from the start that he was heading for a big score."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by praising the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener for using his feet effectively during Sunday's knock, stating:

"When Shubman Gill takes out his feet and plays on the off side, I feel he bats the best. Control, timing, usage of wrists - everything was seen. The good thing, which Sanjay Bangar also said, is that he used the crease today. It means he is regularly thinking about making the adjustments."

Gill added 95 runs with Rohit for the opening wicket in 15.2 overs. He then strung together a 131-run second-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli before he was bowled off a Kasun Rajitha slower delivery.

