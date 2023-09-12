"He will end up with a lot more hundreds than anybody can think" - Waqar Younis hails Virat Kohli after 47th ODI century against Pakistan

Former Pakistan great Waqar Younis showered praise on Virat Kohli, saying that the champion batter will likely put the century mark out of sight for other players. The statement came after Kohli scored his 47th ODI ton against Pakistan in the Super Four clash of the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo on Monday, September 11.

Kohli became the fastest in cricket history to reach the 13,000-run landmark, achieving it in only 267 innings, compared to Sachin Tendulkar's 321. The 34-year-old is also the quickest to every milestone from 8,000 to 13,000 ODI runs.

In terms of ODI hundreds, Kohli now sits in second place with 47 tons, only behind the current record-holder Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Speaking to Star Sports, Waqar Younis felt Kohli still has a long way to go before he stops playing and that the century mark will be put beyond reach for future players.

"The difference between him and other players, even Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar, when he finished, had 49 hundreds (ODIs). I can promise you Virat is a long way from finishing his career or being done with cricket. He will end up with a lot more (hundreds) than anybody can think," said Younis.

While Tendulkar's final ODI century came during the penultimate game of his 50-over career, Virat Kohli still looks hungry to play for a few more years.

The former Indian skipper also smashed an incredible fourth consecutive century at his happy hunting ground in Colombo on Monday.

"I felt sorry for KL Rahul because he had to run with this man" - Waqar Younis

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ran Pakistan rugged during their record partnership.

Waqar Younis further praised Virat Kohli for his incredible running between the wickets to the point where he felt sorry for KL Rahul, who was playing his first game after injury.

The duo stitched a sensational 233-run partnership off 193 deliveries (a record for India against Pakistan in ODIs) to propel India to their joint-highest-ever score against Pakistan of 356/2 in 50 overs.

Waqar continued his praise for Virat Kohli by saying:

"I felt sorry for KL Rahul because he was coming out of injury and he had to run with this man. He runs like a crazy man. Doesn't miss a single, doesn't miss any extra run because he wants to be the best. He wants to be the best in anything he does, batting, fielding or running between the wickets. And what he loves about himself is his work on fitness."

Team India's powerful batting display demoralized Pakistan as they surrendered meekly, getting bowled out for a paltry 128 to lose by a massive 228 runs.

The defeat derails Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup final, while the Men in Blue will return to the same venue to take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12.