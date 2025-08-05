"He will get the ODI captaincy as well" - Mohammad Kaif's massive claim on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former batter Mohammad Kaif made a huge claim about Indian star Shubman Gill after the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. The visitors won by six runs and leveled the five-match series 2-2.

Gill took over as India's Test captain ahead of the England series after Rohit Sharma retired from the format. Kaif claimed that Gill would soon become ODI captain as well, with no certainty on how long Rohit will play international cricket.

The former batter reckoned that Gill would be ready to take over and did exceptionally well as both captain and batter in the England series.

"He will get the ODI captaincy as well because we don't know how long Rohit Sharma will continue as captain. Gill is ready to take over. He scores in white-ball. He has performed well as captain here in Tests and led from the front. When you go with a young team, you have to do both things - score with the bat and do well as captain. A brilliant tour for him overall," he said on his YouTube channel. (16:19)

Notably, this was Shubman Gill's very first assignment as Test captain. An overseas series draw in England, therefore, was a massive achievement for the young leader.

He was the leading run-getter with 754 runs from five Tests at an average of 75.40 with four hundreds, including a double hundred. The right-hander was adjudged India's 'Player of the Series'.

Mohammad Kaif's huge praise for India captain Shubman Gill

Mohammad Kaif also praised Shubhman Gill for the way he led a young Indian team. The team is under transition with stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit, and Ravichandran Ashwin having retired from the format within the last eight months.

Kaif reckoned that Gill silenced all the critics who had raised concerns ahead of the series. Despite the pressure of having to lead a young team, he led from the front and scored heaps of runs as well.

"Shubman Gill, as captain, created opportunities with both hands in this series. When he became captain, there were many questions as to why he was made captain, looking at his Test record. A young captain reached England under a lot of pressure with a young team. He answered with his bat and it came to a point where he was compared to breaking Sir Don Bradman's record. Such a strong comeback with the bat," he said. (11:37)

Sir Don Bradman holds the record for the most runs in a Test series. He had scored 974 runs from five games against England in 1930. Kaif also highlighted how Gill developed as a captain during the series. He was involved in a heated altercation with the English batters in the Lord's Test.

However, he changed his approach and maintained calmness thereafter, which benefited the team. In the final Test, England were cruising at one stage with Joe Root and Harry Brook having scored hundreds. Gill remained relaxed and showed belief through his body language, which impressed Kaif.

"When Brook and Root put up that partnership at The Oval and were running away with the game, I had my eyes on Shubman Gill and how he would react. He was very relaxed and knew that one moment would help them come back. He was calm, did not show frustration. It was a big example of the captain being calm under pressure. It was a do-or-die game and his body language reflected belief," he added. (14:38)

India eventually broke the partnership and won the Test as well. Kaif further stated that Gill would only get better as a captain with time.

