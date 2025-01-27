"He will be helpless if I leave him" - Former India cricketer's wife reveals she filed for divorce but took it back

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt revealed in a recent interview that she had filed for divorce in 2023, but took it back seeing his 'helpless' state. Kambli was recently admitted to a hospital in December for a urinary infection and cramps, leaving fans worried.

Kambli, one of the most gifted batters to have worn Indian colours, played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs. He averaged 54 in Test cricket and scored four centuries.

Now Hewitt, who married Kambli in 2006, has talked about the latter's struggles and their turbulent relationship. In a podcast with journalist Suryanshi Pandey (via NDTV and LiveMint), Hewitt mentioned that she had considered leaving him in the past.

"I once thought about it. He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," said Hewitt.

Trending

Vinod Kambli entered record books with Sachin Tendulkar in school cricket

Kambli, despite being gifted beyond measure, suffered a monumental downfall quite early in his career. He last played a Test for India in 1995 when he was 23, barely two years after making his debut. He last played an ODI in 2000.

Kambli is most fondly remembered for his friendship with Tendulkar, and the way the duo trained under their late coach Mr Ramakant Achrekar. The two players entered history books by scripting a 664-run partnership in school cricket.

Despite several fans' concerns about Kambli's health, he was recently seen at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, signalling that things were well. He was also present at a felicitation ceremony later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news