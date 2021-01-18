"He will hopefully be good to go tomorrow," Steve Smith on Mitchell Starc's hamstring injury

Australian star batsman Steve Smith revealed that he is not aware of the extent of speedster Mitchell Starc's hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old was seen grabbing his hamstring after bowling just one over in Team India's second innings late on Day 4 of the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia fans look away now 😓#AUSvIND — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 18, 2021

Steve Smith observed that Mitchell Starc had played a few Tests before with niggles. Thus the 31-year-old reckons that the pacer could be 'good to go' and make an impact for the hosts on the final day of what has been an enthralling series.

"I am not sure, to be honest. I saw the same thing walking back; he was grabbing at his right hamstring I think it was; so I'm sure he'll get assessed by the medical staff. One thing I know about Mitchell Starc is he's tough, and he's played through some injuries before and got the job done, so he'll be hopefully good to go tomorrow," Steve Smith said.

Mitchell Starc has not had the greatest of series so far and was also on the expensive side in the first innings at the Gabba. However, in the video conference after the end of the day's play. Steve Smith said that the 30-year-old's searing pace and ability to reverse-swing the ball could be handy attributes on a fifth-day track.

I have got better as the series has gone on: Steve Smith

Steve Smith celebrates after scoring his 27th Test hundred at the SCG.

Steve Smith also spoke about how he felt about his batting performances in the series. The 31-year-old was under tremendous pressure in the first two Tests, as he scored only ten runs in four innings.

However, he answered his critics in style by smashing his 27th Test hundred at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Steve Smith also scored a couple of half-centuries to end his series on a high.

"I certainly feel that I have got better as the series has gone on, just purely out of spending time in the middle, that's for sure. I think I said it after Melbourne, I think, it might have been that the longest I had spent in the middle was 62 balls, the one-day hundreds that I had scored at the SCG," Steve Smith said.

Steve Smith admitted he was a bit conservative in his approach during the first two Tests, something that had an effect on his batting. However, with a stellar performance in Sydney, Steve Smith provided a marker of his positive intent and ability to occupy the crease for long periods.

"Certainly, being able to spend a good amount of time in the first innings in Sydney, playing with really positive intent made me feel a lot more comfortable at the crease, and (I was) able to find some rhythm," he further added.

Courtesy Steve Smith's 55 in the second innings, Australia set India a daunting 328-run target to win the Gabba Test.

Team India need 324 more runs to pull off what could arguably be their best victory on foreign soil. However, more importantly, the visitors will need to negotiate the widening cracks on the Gabba pitch and look to bat out the entire Day 5 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With the cracks opening up on the Gabba pitch, we are set for an incredible finish to the Test summer! And Steve Smith has a little feeling about day five... @alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AyjGDxydCL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

The hosts, on the other hand, will look to take all ten Indian wickets and not allow any partnerships to flourish. Australia do have the bowlers to get the job done.

However, with the weather forecast for Day 5 not looking very encouraging, all three results are possible as the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set for a thrilling finale.

It remains to be seen if India manage to thwart Steve Smith and co, who would be on the ascendancy if they capture early wickets.