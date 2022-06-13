"He will be a huge plus" - Sunil Gavaskar backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be on the plane to Australia for T20 World Cup

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has showered praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying that he will be a huge plus for the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar has made the opportunities count against South Africa in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. The 32-year-old pacer was spectacular in the second T20I, returning with figures of 4/13 in his four overs.

Lauding the efforts of the pacer, Gavaskar pointed out that it is a good sign that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to form ahead of the global T20 competition.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"He was just brilliant. The white ball doesn't swing that much, in the air or off the surface, but he has got that capability. And that is why it was very good captaincy from Rishabh Pant to give him that third over in which he got a wicket as well. Because after that the ball wouldn't have moved that much as well and Bhuvneshwar would have been ineffective."

He added:

"But to have someone like him in Australia, where there will that little bit of more carry and bounce, I think that will be a huge plus."

Bhuvneshwar found a lot of seam and swing with the new ball as he troubled the Proteas batters. He gave India brief hope, reducing the visiting side to 29/3 in just 5.3 overs.

However, Heinrich Klaasen slammed his career-best 81 to take South Africa home with 10 balls to spare. Temba Bavuma (35) and David Miller (20*) also chipped in with significant contributions.

"Brilliant control and execution" - Graeme Smith lauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also praised the fast bowler. The 41-year-old said Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed great skill to knock over Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius.

"He was just outstanding. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was good thinking…and skill-level as well. When Reeza Hendricks was on strike, he knew he struggles against the inswinger. He got one right and knocked him over.

"Dwaine Pretorius walked in next and he decided to take him on, but is knocked out with the knuckleball. Just brilliant control and execution."

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

#INDvSA Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first Indian to take 4 or more wickets in a men's T20I match in losing cause. Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first Indian to take 4 or more wickets in a men's T20I match in losing cause.#INDvSA

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will hope to continue the good work as India look to bounce back in the third T20I on June 14 in Visakhapatnam.

