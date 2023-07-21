"He will have to prepare a little for that, which I am very certain he will" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's troubles against away-going balls

Aakash Chopra has highlighted Yashasvi Jaiswal's slight weakness against away-going deliveries but expressed confidence about the youngster overcoming the issue by working on it.

Jaiswal scored 57 runs off 74 deliveries on Day 1 of the second Test between India and the West Indies in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20. The visitors ended the day at 288/4, with Virat Kohli (87*) and Ravindra Jadeja (36*) at the crease.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal for giving India another excellent start. However, he pointed out a facet of the latter's game that he would have to work on, elaborating:

"Both openers scored half-centuries, whether it was Yashasvi Jaiswal or Rohit Sharma. They had an opening partnership of more than 200 runs in the last match and they had a partnership of more than 100 in this match as well. Yashasvi is batting well, playing good shots. He is an amazing player."

The former Indian opener added:

"However, there is one thing. The away-going deliveries trouble him slightly. The expectation will be that he goes from strength to strength but those deliveries will be bowled more to him now and he will have to prepare a little for that, which I am very certain he will. He is that kind of a player."

Jaiswal was beaten a few times while poking at deliveries outside the off-stump and gave a couple of tough chances, which the West Indies fielders failed to grab. He was eventually caught at deep gully off Jason Holder's bowling.

"The love he has developed for leaving or defending deliveries was seen here as well" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was more circumspect than Yashasvi Jaiswal at the start of his innings. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra lauded Rohit Sharma for continuing his love affair with Test cricket, stating:

"Let us talk about Rohit's love, the love he has developed for leaving or defending deliveries was seen here as well, although we did see him slightly more aggressive here. He was playing a little freely, hitting sixes off short balls."

The cricketer-turned-commentator explained why the Indian skipper seems to have a little more time while playing his shots:

"How does he have that extra time? It is a very simple story. Someone told me that when you go to pick someone at the railway station, you always reach before the train arrives, batting and catching are also exactly that. You should reach the right position before the ball arrives. Rohit Sharma is able to do that."

Chopra added:

"A slight forward press and then he is just waiting. After that, if there is a short ball, the back foot doesn't move. He just swivels from there and hits a six or a four. So he gives you an impression of extra time. No one can have extra time."

Rohit scored 80 runs off 143 deliveries and strung together a 139-run opening-wicket partnership with Jaiswal. He was bowled by Jomel Warrican when he seemed headed for a second successive century.

