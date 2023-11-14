“He will score a big hundred” - S Sreesanth predicts game-changer for India in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand 

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth has predicted that skipper Rohit Sharma will be the game-changer for the Men in Blue in their 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sreesanth is confident of Rohit striking a hundred against the Kiwis on his home ground and leading the team into the final.

Hosts India topped the league stage of the 2023 World Cup, winning all their nine matches. As for the Kiwis, they finished fourth with five wins and four defeats.

While New Zealand have had the upper hand over India in ICC knockout matches over the years, Sreesanth is confident of the Men in Blue turning the tables on Wednesday in Mumbai.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth was asked to pick one player would could be the standout performer in the first semi-final. After thinking hard, he replied:

“Sharmaji ka beta, Rohit Sharma, he can be the game-changer for India in the semi-final against New Zealand. He has played an excellent knock in the Asia Cup and I feel that tomorrow he will play a captain’s knock at Wankhede - his home ground. He will be ready and the crowd will also back him.”

The 40-year-old added that Rohit will keen to make up for missing out on the 2011 World Cup at home.

“In 2011, he was worthy of being in the team, but was not selected. That will be at the back of his mind. I feel India will win the semi-final and Rohit will head to Ahmedabad with another hundred against his name. And he will score a big hundred,” Sreesanth, a member India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, predicted.

Rohit has been in fantastic form in the 2023 World Cup, smashing 503 runs in nine innings at an average of 55.89 and a strike rate of 121.50.

“Rahul has kept so well” - S Sreesanth

While Rohit and Virat Kohli (594 runs in nine innings) have been fantastic with the bat for Team India, KL Rahul has also done a great job as keeper-batter.

He slammed the fastest hundred by an Indian in the ODI World Cup in the game against Netherlands and has taken some good catches with the gloves in hand.

Praising the cricketer, Sreesanth said:

“Rahul has kept so well. The catch he took off Virat Kohli’s bowling down leg… It is not easy after batting. Rahul kept exceptionally well and also hit the fastest hundred by an Indian in the World Cup. KL Rahul played very normal cricket till he reached his half-century and gave good company to Shreyas Iyer, who was batting positively. Once Rahul got past fifty, we could see that he was playing very freely. He then raced to his hundred.”

Rahul has contributed 347 runs in eight innings at an average of 69.40 and a strike rate of 93.53. He has also taken 11 catches apart from effecting one stumping.