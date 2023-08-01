"He will be sent with a 'handle with care' sticker" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar's inclusion in India's squad for Ireland T20Is

Aakash Chopra has highlighted Washington Sundar's recent injury issues and added that the all-rounder will have to be handled carefully in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

India will face Ireland in three ODIs, with the first game to be played in Dublin on August 18. Sundar is among three spinners picked in the 15-member Indian squad for the tour.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the squad chosen for the series. Regarding Sundar's selection as one of the spinners, he said:

"Washington Sundar's name is there. He is slightly fragile. He gets injured a lot. He was actually playing Test cricket not too long ago and was doing well, and then ODI cricket. Then he got injured so often. So he will be sent with a 'handle with care' sticker to Ireland."

The former Indian opener was delighted with Prasidh Krishna's return from injury and Arshdeep Singh's recall to the T20I side, stating:

"Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi are there alongside him. So we have three spin-bowling options. Then Prasidh Krishna, he is making a comeback, that warms my heart. They are finally playing Arshdeep Singh, that warms my heart as well. Then Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan."

Chopra pointed out that Mukesh Kumar has been a constant feature in every Indian side picked recently. However, he reckons Mukesh, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep's selection might mean that they will not be a part of the Asia Cup squad.

"We are not playing him when there is a chance" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad's appointment as vice-captain

Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to get a game in the ongoing multi-format series against the West Indies.

Reflecting on the batting lineup, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ruturaj Gaikwad has been made Jasprit Bumrah's deputy despite not being given a chance thus far against the West Indies, observing:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is captaining the Asian Games squad and here he is the vice-captain. So we are seeing him in a leadership role repeatedly, although we are not playing him when there is a chance. We have tried everyone but we didn't play Ruturaj Gaikwad in the ODIs against the West Indies."

The reputed commentator added that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have been retained after being picked for the T20Is against the Windies:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is being groomed for T20s. He is currently also in the T20 team (vs the West Indies) and will remain for the next one as well. Tilak Varma - once again, he is part of the team currently and will remain in the next series."

Chopra is happy that Rinku Singh has been picked after being ignored for the T20Is against the West Indies. He also termed Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube's selections the right call.

