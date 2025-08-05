"He didn't win a Test match" - Former Australian cricketer highlights Jasprit Bumrah's winless streak in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin pointed out that India didn't win a single match with Jasprit Bumrah in their playing XI during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. India clinched a thrilling six-run victory at The Oval, London, in the recently concluded fifth Test to draw the series 2-2.

Haddin opined that India's performance proves that they can do well even without Bumrah, their premier pacer. The speedster featured in just three games on the tour as part of his workload management.

It is worth noting that he was not part of any of India's two victories. Haddin suggested that the side have enough depth in their pace attack and are no longer overly dependent on Bumrah.

Speaking on the YouTube channel, 'LiSTNR Sport', the cricketer-turned-coach said (at 6:25):

"India, they can take a lot out (this) that they can still play without Bumrah. His life goes on if the other bowlers find a way. They have got so much talent over there in India. But he didn't win a Test match."

Bumrah was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 31-year-old picked up 14 scalps across five innings at an average of 26.00.

"The difference in the wins and losses for England was Ben Stokes" - Brad Haddin on the home team's six-run loss in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Brad Haddin emphasized that England dearly missed their captain Ben Stokes in the crucial fifth and final Test. The talismanic all-rounder was ruled out of the fixture due to a shoulder injury.

The hosts came close to clinching a series victory. They required 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand on Day 5. However, they succumbed under pressure and ultimately suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

Reckoning that England would have won the fifth Test if Stokes was not injured, Haddin said in the same video (at 5:54):

"I thought the difference in the wins and losses for England was Ben Stokes and how much they rely on him. Not only his appetite to want the ball or the bat in big moments, if Stokes plays that last Test, they win."

Stokes was one of England's standout performers in the series, making significant contributions with both bat and ball. He claimed 17 wickets and scored 304 runs across four Tests.

